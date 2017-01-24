Writer of popular show Saturday Night Live Katie Rich was reportedly suspended indefinitely after posting an off-colour tweet about United States President Donald Trump's 10-year-old son Barron Trump.

Social media went into frenzy during the presidential inauguration on Friday, where Barron frequently appeared on television sitting behind his father at the ceremony at the US

Capitol. A lot of jokes and memes targeting Trump's son circulated on social media, one standing out in particular where Barron was compared to King Joffery, a despised character on popular series Game of Thrones.

However, many on social media immediately denounced these jokes and memes on Barron considering he is not involved in his father's political arena and as a child, did not ask to be in the spotlight. What stood out most in the derogatory posts was a particularly harsh tweet on Barron from the SNL writer Rich who tweeted: "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter."

The tweet immediately drew public ire and the social media lashed out at Rich for her "insensitive" remarks. There was even a Change.org petition signed by around 80,000 people demanding that she be fired from the show. Flooded with angry tweets and backlash, the comedian and actor deleted her Twitter account on Sunday.

However, Rich restored her account on Monday afternoon, tweeting an apology for her remarks on Barron. Rich wrote, "I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry."

In yet another incident, Modern Family star Julie Bowen also faced criticism on Friday for posting a series of Instagram pictures, which ridiculed Barron Trump's expressions during the Trump inauguration. Hundreds of people commented on Bowen's Instagram photos for dragging Barron's name.

Bowen, however, later tweeted her defence stating, "I love that Barron is a kid being a kid. My kids would be a horror show at a public event! Just trying to keep it light."