Saturday Night Live host Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump character in this year's first episode. Baldwin's Trump was seen holding his first press conference as the U.S. president-elect.

Also read: We all became bullies by singling out Trump: Zoe Saldana

"I would like to start by answering the question that's on everyone's mind," Baldwin's Trump began the episode. "Yes, this is real life. This is really happening." He also confirmed that he will actually become the 45th president of the United States on January 20. "And then two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th."

Then the president-elect took names of some A-list celebrities who will be turn up at his inauguration ceremony including Angelina Jolie and Ryan Gosling. "Also from America's Got Talent we've got Jackie what's-her-face. And best of all we've got the one Rockette with the least money in her savings."

As much as Trump claimed to "respect" the press, but it turned out to be wrong when someone from BuzzFeed asked a question. "Not you, BuzzFeed. You're a failing pile of garbage. And you want to know why? I took your quiz and I'll tell you right now, I'm not a Joey, I'm a Rachel."

The sketch also ridiculed ABC News as the ABC journalist asked about the pee-pee party, "Hey, uh, ABC News. I'd like to ask you about your big Russian pee-pee party," asked SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

"I am not talking about the pee-pee because it didn't happen. It wasn't as cool as it sounds," Baldwin's Trump responded.

After a follow-up question about the same allegations, Baldwin's Trump said, "Guys, no, no, I do not want to talk about the pee pee. I want to talk about what's really important, which is jobs. Because I am going to bring back a think stream of jobs to this country. The biggest, strongest, steadiest stream you've ever seen."

President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

While promising that the country will literally be showered with jobs, Baldwin's Trump promised, "I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs to this country." He also added, "Because I'm a major wiz at jobs."

The episode also saw a quick reappearance of Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as Trump's sons (Beavis and Butt-Head). Then, Beck Bennett reprised his character of shirtless Vladimir Putin, holding up a blackmail-worthy VHS tape and asking Trump to confess if he was "very, very sure" that Russia did the hacking.

And finally, just before signing off the show, Baldwin's Trump closed the press conference with "Thanks for peeing here."

This week SNL's episode was hosted by the Star Wars actress Felicity Jones for the first time, who was joined in the opening monologue by Tina Fey as Princess Leia.