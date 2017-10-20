Dayal Padmanabhan, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss Kannada 5 house, is missing the release of his own movie Sathya Harishchandra, but it has not stopped the makers from promoting the Kannada flick in a big way.

Sathya Harishchandra stars Sharan, while Sanchita Padukone and Bhavana Rao will be seen in the female lead roles. Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Sharath Lohitashwa and others are in the supporting roles. The film has Faisal Ali's cinematography and Arjun Janya's music. A few songs that include 'Kuladalli keelyavudu' have won the hearts of the viewers.

Story:

Sathya Harishchandra is a complete comedy entertainer. If Rajkumar's classic was about a man who never uttered a single lie in his life, the hero in Dayal's film is exactly opposite to the mythological character.

The hero tells a lie and that leads to a chain of lies. His struggle to come out from the cobweb of lies and how he transforms himself in the end form the crux of the story. Sanchita Padukone plays the role of an NRI girl and Bhavana will be seen in the character of a simple girl, who travels to Portugal.

Expectations:

The mass audience has pinned high hopes on Sathya Harishchandra as the trailers have impressed the audience with its hilarious one-liners. The film promises to be a non-stop comedy entertainer. Can it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in the viewers' words here:

The morning shows are yet to begin: Stay tuned for the updates.