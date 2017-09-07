Still boasting 185mph winds, Hurricane Irma headed for Puerto Rico on Wednesday, September 6, after slamming the northern Leeward Islands with torrential rains and those howling winds. The center of the storm looked to be staying slightly to the north of Puerto Rico, along with Hispaniola and Cuba, but not far enough to spare the islands the destructive force of a Category 5 hurricane.
Satellite images show hurricane Irma heading towards Puerto Rico
- September 7, 2017 09:56 IST
