- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Satellite images of Super Typhoon Nock-ten approaching Philippines
Satellite imagery from the US government on December 24 showed the swirling Super Typhoon Nock-ten approaching the eastern coastlines of the Philippines.
Most popular