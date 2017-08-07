Researchers in England are hoping to help root out modern-day slavery in northern India by using Google Maps to locate brick kilns, sites notorious for using millions of slaves, including children.

Despite a 1976 ban on bonded labor, millions of people in India are believed to be living in slavery. The unfortunate practice remains widespread at brick kilns, rice mills and brothels, among others.

The 'Slavery from Space' is a project by the University of Nottingham's Rights Lab that uses detailed satellite imagery and volunteers to identify signs of slavery in India, and pass the information to the government officials & local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working on the ground.

Will this initiative help in curbing the bonded labour and human trafficking in India?

For more videos, click here.