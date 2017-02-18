Dipika Kakar, who plays the lead role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, has taken the exit route. The actress was serving her notice period and recently wrapped up her shoot.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka to go off air?

Dipika got emotional while shooting for her last episode. She posted several pictures with the entire team on her Instagram page. "Entering the green room for one last time, mixed emotions kicking in looking at the decoration blessed with the best team #iwillmissyou #sasuralsimarka," she wrote.

The actress had been a part of Sasural Simar Ka since its inception in 2011, and the entire team bid her farewell by cutting a cake.

Dipika had earlier resigned in 2014 but had a change of heart at the last moment and decided to continue her association with the series. However, this time around, the actress made up her mind to exit the show as she wanted to focus on her personal life, a source had told the Times of India.

Dipika is in a steady relationship with her former Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. And with her quitting the show, one cannot help but wonder if she will announce her wedding in the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, Sasural Simar Ka has been witnessing a major drop in its ratings, and rumour has it that the show is likely to go off air. The show has taken three time jumps since it began. The telecast timing was also changed from the prime time slot of 7.30 pm to 6 pm.

Related