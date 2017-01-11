Dipika Kakar, who plays the lead role of Simar in popular show Sasural Simar Ka since its inception in 2011, has apparently quit the show.

Sasural Simar Ka' to go off air?

The actress is currently serving her notice period and will shoot her last episode in mid-February, the Times of India reported.

Dipika had earlier resigned in 2014 but had a change of heart at the last moment and decided to continue her association with the series. However, this time the actress has made up her mind to take the exit route as she reportedly wants to focus on her personal life. "This time, it is final. Dipika wants to take some time off to concentrate on her personal life," a source told the daily.

Dipika is in a long-term relationship with her former Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple has been dating for the past three years and it wouldn't be a surprise if news of their marriage soon makes the headlines.

Meanwhile, Sasural Simar Ka has been witnessing a major drop in its ratings and rumour has it the show is likely to go off air. Until now, the show has taken three time jumps. The telecast timing was also changed from the prime time slot of 7.30 pm to 6 pm.

The saas-bahu drama-turned-supernatural show had been in news last year for several reasons. From entertaining the viewers with spirits, naagin and witches, it became the butt of jokes on Twitter when Dipika turned into a fly. The show also received a lot of criticism when it copied parts of the teaser of the widely-popular fantasy series Game of Thrones (GoT) Season 6.