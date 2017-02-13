Film stars have without hesitation expressed their views on political and non-political issues in Tamil Nadu in recent history. Be it during the demonetisation or the recent Jallikattu issue, big names had come out to express their opinions. Unfortunately, the film industry has maintained a shocking silence over the ongoing political drama between Sasikala and Panneerselvam.

On November 8, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his plans about the demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes, the superstar was the first among the many to hail the central government's decision. The Enthiran star had also extended his support to the Jallikattu protests carried out by youths last month, demanding the centre lift the ban on the bull-taming sport.

Unlike Rajinikanth, Vijay reserved his views on demonetisation for a few days before speaking his mind out. He had come out with balanced view on the issue and the actor had extended his full support to Jallikattu protests. In fact, he secretly went to Marina beach to experience the protests. Suriya, Karthi and a host of other popular names had expressed their views on both the issues.

To everybody's surprise, big stars don't seem to be ready to break their silence on the ongoing power tussle between Sasikala and Panneerselvam which has drawn the attention of the whole nation. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Arvind Swamy and a few others, the A-list actors have more or less remained light-lipped about the issue.

This has lead to people troll the stars, who often give an impression of messiah of masses on-screen, and on social media sites. It leaves the people wondering whether the stars lack courage to speak against the issue as it might create problems for them in the future.

It also appears like in a state where stars like Vijay and Kamal Haasan were infamously targeted by the people in power, celebrities may play safe than having to face the wrath of the establishment. Isn't it?