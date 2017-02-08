Superstar Kamal Haasan is joining hands with actor R Madhavan to unite India to solve the current political crisis in Tamil Nadu, created due to the battle between Sasikala Natarajan and O Panneerselvam (OPS).

O Panneerselvam paid homage to late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on Tuesday night and made some startling revelations that left the country shocked.

A rattled Sasikala called a meeting of AIADMK MLAs on Wednesday and later all of them were bussed to a secret venue. These developments have created lot of confusion among the people of Tamil Nadu.

Many personalities from different fileds have expressed serious concern about the future of Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan, who ‏is among them, tweeted: "We've wasted our freedom years gambling our fanchise on wrong& corrupt politicians. Let's stop blaming them Lets become incorruptable. Don't breakTN in2 a country. I promise, All India will fight 4TN in a civil war of Ahinsa.None might die but the ignorant will come alive."

Kamal Haasan also requested R Madhavan to talk about the crisis. He tweeted: @ActorMadhavanplsTalk on crisis inTN.We have a voice with decible levels not conducive 2 bad politics U can also diagree.but do it loud pls."

He added: "My account isn't.hacked.Just coz I'm not saying expected things does"nt mean I'm bought or hacked. Agree to disagree.I like u, am my own man."

Ranganathan Madhavan responded to Kamal Haasan and in a series of tweets, he opined that this is time to set the things rights. Here are comments the actor posted on his Twitter account:

1..Sir we have always discussed how TN should be the BEST state in the world leave alone India.with the talent and potential we have we are

2.-we should have been an example to the world.all it needs is the right intent and the right leadership to harness that volcanic expertise

3.This is the time to make sure that we nudge it in the right direction..the whole state needs to believe that and make themselves heard.

4.. and I am very sure that will happen as this the Right time.. speak up folks .. this is YOUR time to be heard ..