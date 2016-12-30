Sasikala Natarajan, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalthaa, is all set to formally take charge as the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on December 31 at the party headquarters in Chennai.

On Thursday, the AIADMK had adopted a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala in the party general body meeting. Natarajan was chosen as the interim general secretary of the party.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam had later gone to her residence at Poes Garden to handover the resolution to her which she accepted. The resolution stated that Sasikala would formally be appointed as the general secretary of the party at a later date considering the stipulations of the party constitution.

"From today, Chinnamma will be the general secretary of AIADMK and will soon formally take charge," Pannerselvam had said.

Sasikala was reportedly appointed after considering her contribution to the growth of the AIADMK.

The resolution read: "Until Ms. Sasikala is elected under the party's by-law no.20, section.2, she has been unanimously appointed as general secretary. Ms. Sasikala will have all powers vested with the general secretary."

Several senior AIADMK functionaries had also requested Sasikala to take over as the chief minister of the state and also head the party on December 19. Panneerselvam and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai had requested Sasikala to become the general secretary of the AIADMK following Jayalalithaa's death on December 5.