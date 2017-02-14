The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted the AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan in the pending disproportionate assets case.

Reports state that she has been given a jail term of four years. The bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy passed its order on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the Karnataka government acquitting the main accused in the case, late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and three others, including Sasikala.

The other accused in the case are Sasikala's relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.

Soon after the court's verdict, social media burst into a frenzy of reactions on Sasikala who was embroiled in a tussle with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, to clench the top state position.

With full respect to Court most folk want this TN drama to close& if conviction of #Sasikala finally achieves that no laments for her/AIADMK — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 14, 2017

Tamil Nadu will mark itself 'Safe' today Supreme Court Averts Disaster #Sasikala #DACase #TNSaved — Sharadhadevi (@Sharadhadevi) February 14, 2017

Before Sasikala goes to jail, maybe she should release those poor hostages from Golden Palm resort, no? — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) February 14, 2017