Sasikala Natarajan
Sasikala NatarajanIANS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted the AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan in the pending disproportionate assets case.

Reports state that she has been given a jail term of four years. The bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy passed its order on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the Karnataka government acquitting the main accused in the case, late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and three others, including Sasikala.

The other accused in the case are Sasikala's relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi. 

Soon after the court's verdict, social media burst into a frenzy of reactions on Sasikala who was embroiled in a tussle with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, to clench the top state position. 