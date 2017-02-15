AIADMK chief and close aide of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been found guilty in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court and has been ordered to surrender on Wednesday. She will be imprisoned at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where she has already served time in 2014.

Before Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were imprisoned, the jail had undergone a makeover for the late chief minister, who was a VVIP.

The jail has housed many political prisoners and other high-profile criminals at some point or the other. It is also notorious for its corruption. One can allegedly get any number of facilities there through bribing. At one point, the jail was even renting out rooms. The practice has now been put to an end.

Sasikala's has been given a four-year jail term but will be serving little more than three years as she had served time before. However, she can't contest elections for 10 years.

Here's the high-profile prisoner portfolio of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison:

1. J Jayalalithaa -- Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was jailed in 2014 after the Bengaluru High Court found her and others, including Sasikala, guilty in a disproportionate assets case. They had been given a four-year jail term then.

2. Yasin Bhatkal -- Co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, whose real name is Mohammed Ahamed Siddibapa, will be brought to Bengaluru jail in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium blast. He will be brought from Hyderabad jail. He has also spent time at the Tihar jail in New Delhi.

3. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa -- The former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader was jailed at the Bengaluru jail for more than 20 days in October 2011 over a Lokayukta report on illegal mining.

4. Sasikala's nephew V.N. Sudhakaran and Sasikala's sister-in-law Ilavarasi -- They had also been jailed with Sasikala and Jayalalithaa in 2014 for 21 days.

5. Gali Janardhan Reddy and Krishnaiah Shetty -- They were jailed with Yeddyurappa in the illegal mining case and are former cabinet ministers of Karnataka.