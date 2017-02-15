AIADMK's general secretary Sasikala Natarajan on Wednesday (Feb 15) reached the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru in Karnataka to surrender herself after the Supreme Court convicted her and two others in the two-decade-old disproportionate assets case on Tuesday.

The apex court also refused to give her more time to surrender. "You know the meaning of the word immediately?" the Supreme Court judge told the AIADMK leader's lawyer who desperately tried to convince the court to grant her more time to surrender. Sasikala surrendered before the court later on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Police has deployed a troop of Karnataka State Reserve Police and personnel from the City Armed Reserve near the prison while security has been beefed up along Hosur Road and at the check-post close to the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. There was heavy police deployment between Parappana Agrahara village and Attibele toll gate as well.

Meanwhile, Sasikala in a letter to the jail authorities has requested for certain facilities to be provided to her, according to India Today.

She has requested for home-cooked food since she is a diabetic patient. Some of her requests include a western style toilet, 24-hour-supply of hot water and mineral water, among others.

Sasikala will be lodged in a separate cell with a cot and a TV and will also be provided with a helper and food which is given to other prisoners, the channel quoted the jail authorities as saying.