The verdict is out and has been greeted with contrasting emotions across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (February 14). Sasikala, along with V N Sudhakaran and L Ilavarasi, were handed four-year jail terms following their convictions in the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Justice PC Ghose said in his order that the appeals against J Jayalalithaa stood abated since she has passed away.

The nightmare in Tamil Nadu is over, twitter users have said on the verdict.

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who created a stir on Twitter a day after Sasikala was picked as the AIADMK's Legislature Party leader earlier in February, has taken to the micro-blogging site once again to shed light on the current scenario in Tamil Nadu.

The ball will now be in the court of Tamil Nadu's Governor C Vidyasagar Rao's to make the next move on the formation of government in the state. Though many thought it would be a clear path for O Panneerselvam but no green signal has come up yet for him.

Joining the chorus along with the other Twitter users who are waiting with bated breath for the other BIG verdict of the day, Ashwin, who is a part of the Indian team squad for the first two Tests between India and Australia, has asked the one question which everyone is asking!