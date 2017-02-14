Sasikala Natarajan (also V K Sasikala), convicted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets (DA) case for four years' imprisonment, could face more problems if the Narendra Modi government cracks the whip on the alleged "shell companies" belonging to her. A list of more than 100 companies allegedly controlled by her, some of them with controversial business links, could face the Centre's wrath even as she faces an political apartheid for at least 10 years.

The companies, with names suggesting links to liquor, entertainment, films, real estate, mills, agriculture, investments and finance, transport and exports, do not have a clear ownership while some of them exist on paper with no business activity for almost 15 years now, raising suspicion.

Interestingly, the Modi government had reviewed the working of shell companies on February 10 to ascertain those that are engaging in illegal activities such as money-laundering and tax evasion.

"There are about 15 lakh registered companies in India; and only 6 lakh companies file their Annual Return. This means that large number of these companies may be indulging in financial irregularities," the finance ministry said following a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

Sasikala's web of companies could lead to a trail of possible suspicious financial dealings, at least in some of the companies.

Take for instance, A World Rock Private Limited, a company registered on January 18, 2002, in Chennai with an authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh for "quarrying of stone, sand and clay." Of the three directors of the company — Sivakumaar Koothaippar Sathiamoorthy, Karthikeyan Kaliaperumal and S Vaikundarajan — the last one has business interests in sand mining in the state and a controversial past, reported NDTV. The other two are nephews of Sasikala, the channel added.

The company's income from operations is nil in the past 15 years, the channel further said, to raise questions of its suspicious existence.

Another company the business interests of which are linked to Sasikala is Jazz Cinemas, was registered in September 2005. Its recent business dealing was in October 2015 when it acquired the SPI Cinemas-owned, 11-screen multiplex Luxe situated in Chennai.

In the same year, Sasikala became 48 per cent owner of Jazz Cinemas via one of her other companies, Midas Golden Distilleries Private Limited, according to another NDTV report. The company's directors, at the time of registration in 2005, were Karthikeyan Kaliaperumal and Sivakumaar Koothaippar Sathiamoorthy.

Midas Distilleries is one of the many suppliers of liquor to TASMAC, the state-owned outlet that sells liquor in Tamil Nadu. The company was registered in October 2002 with Karthikeyan Kaliaperumal and Sivakumaar Koothaippar Sathiamoorthy as the directors.

