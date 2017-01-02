Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts, one of South India's leading production houses, has scored a hat-trick of success at the box office in 2016 with Sarrainodu, Srirastu Subhamastu and Dhruva.

Geetha Arts invested approximately Rs 115 crore on the production of three Telugu and one Kannada film in the year that just ended. All the four were successful and earned the production house a whopping Rs 165 crore from their various rights.

Geetha Arts, which has been producing movies since 1972, has delivered several hits in the last four-and-half decades and 2016 has proved to be one of its best years. Sticking to fundamental principles, focus on strong content, high production values and great marketing strategies are considered to be the main reasons behind the success of films like Sarrainodu, Srirastu Subhamastu, Dhruva and Sundaranga Jana.

Allu Aravind did not hold himself back over the runaway success either. In statement released to the media, the veteran producer said while Sarrainodu proved to be one of the industry's top hits and the biggest success for Allu Arjun, Srirastu Subhamastu gave his son Allu Sirish a big break and did well at the box office.

Aravind also praised Ram Charan's Dhruva, which he felt has fulfilled the high expectations that the audience had after the mega success of Magadheera, featuring the same actor. "Thankfully, Dhruva became the second biggest grosser in Ramcharan's career and one of the biggest hits in India despite the demonization glooms. This makes Geetha Arts feel more proud and happy," the producer, who will turn 68 soon, said.

Besides, in association with Allu Sirish, producer Bunny Vas launched GA2 banner, a division of Geetha Arts in 2015 and its first production Bhale Bhale Magadivoyi became a big hit. GA2 remade the film in Kannada as Sundaragana Jana in collaboration with Rockline Productions and it also turned out to be a hit.

Vas said his production house will make more lavish and author-based films in the new year. "GA2 will produce more concept-based mid-level films in 2017. We both produce exclusively and in association with banners in other languages," he said.