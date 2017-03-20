Popular television actress Sargun Mehta has become the latest victim of online piracy as her Punjabi film Jindua, which hit the theatres on March 17, is now available on several torrent websites.

Sargun, who has worked in several Punjabi films in the last couple of years, has been praised for her performance in the film. However, little did she know that within a day of the movie's release, it will make its way to the internet, affecting the box office collection.

Kaabil full movie free download leaked online; illegal download to affect box-office collection

The actress and her husband, actor Ravi Dubey, were informed about the online version by their fans, the Times of India reported. The star couple is now working on taking the film down from the internet.

Film piracy is nothing new, especially in Bollywood. These days, most illegal sites offer free download and streaming. The pirated copies are usually of poor quality, yet hundreds of internet users still go for it as it probably saves them from buying expensive tickets at the theatres.

The makers take pre-emptive measures to stop the leaking of films online, yet, most movies make their way to the internet within a day of the release.

Sargun made her film debut with Punjabi movie Angrej (2015), which emerged as the second highest grossing Punjabi film of the year. She later played a key role in another hit film Love Punjab (2016).