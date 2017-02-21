Sardaar Gabbar Singh (SGS), which was released in theatres April 8, 2016, is making the headlines for wrong reason after a distributor claimed that the producers theatened him for asking compensation for the movie's failure.

Eros International, one of the leading distribution houses of India, acquired the global distribution rights of Sardaar Gabbar Singh for a whopping price. Later, the distribution house sold its theatrical rights to various distributors in different regions. The movie reportedly fetched Rs 87 crore for Eros from the sale of its theatrical rights.

But Sardaar Gabbar Singh failed to impress the viewers and ended up as a disaster at the worldwide box office. The film incurred huge losses to the distributors and the makers of the film were said to have promised them to compensate the loss in future. But they have failed to keep their promise for the distributors.

While some distributors of Sardaar Gabbar Singh are silent about the issue, Sampath, who distributed it Krishna, came out in public on Monday (Feb 20) and waged a war against the makers of the movie. Sampath reportedly bought its theatrical rights for a record price of Rs 4.50 crore and the film has recovered him Rs 2.50 crore from its run in theatres. The film has incurred a huge loss of Rs 2 crore.

Now, Sampath Kumar claims that he had approached Sharrath Marar after he suffered losses. The producer promised him to give the rights of Katamarayudu for Krishna at a rebate. The distributors said the producer has sold out the rights to another distributor and he is upset for not getting the rights.

Sampath Kumar said he tried to reach Sharrath Marar through calls and messages, but did not get any response. "They are not answering my calls or messages. In fact, I have been receiving threats of serious consequences by Sreenivas," Sakshi quoted the distributor as saying.

Meanwhile, the distributor alleged that Pawan Kalyan's aide Sreenivas, who is the executive producer of Sardaar Gabbar Singh, threatened him for asking for a compensation. On the other hand, the makers told him to approach Eros from whom he brought the rights. "Then why was I promised of Katamarayudu rights. They are not even allowing me to meet Pawan Kalyan and explain my ordeal," Sampath added.

Pawan Kalyan is known for his generous nature and charity work. However, Sampath Kumar's allegations have come as a rude shock for the fans of the mega family. It should be seen whether the power star, who is also one of the producers of Sardaar Gabbar Singh, will head Sampath's plea and compensate him.