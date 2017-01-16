Sarath Kumar has shockingly attacked Rajinikanth over his comments on the present political situation in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician apparently called the Tamil superstar as an outsider, video of which has now gone viral.

The video of a press meet of Sarath Kumar is doing rounds online, where the former MLA is seen voicing a statement against Rajinikanth. He was reacting to Rajini's comment on "abnormal situation" in Tamil Nadu politics for which Kumar asked whether the Enthiran actor is having difficulties in stepping out of the house!

Sarath Kumar added that Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was doing a lot of work and travelled to Delhi to seek assistance following Cyclone Vardah and met Chandra Babu Naidu for water from Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that the government is in action and everything is working like usual. Sarath Kumar indirectly referred Rajinikanth as an opportunistic person who tells "something in Karnataka and comes here and tells something." [Watch the video below]

The former MLA of Tenkasi claimed that outsiders can do business in Tamil Nadu, but the state should be ruled by a Tamilian. Sarath Kumar ended on a note that Rajinikanth is a good friend, but he opposes his political entry.

"When we see untoward... unusual political happenings, I wonder how it would be if Cho were here. I feel really sad," the Times of India quotes Rajinikanth as saying at the 47th anniversary of the Tamil magazine, Thuglak.

Rajinikanth hailed from Karnataka and worked as a bus conductor in Bengaluru before shifting his base to Chennai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Hence, the question of his origin has always become a matter of debate for the actors' fans and their rivals. The Kollywood star often lands in dilemma whenever issues between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka crop up over the Cauvery dispute.