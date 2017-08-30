Sarath Kumar has slammed Kamal Haasan for his recent political statements. The actor-turned-politician has asked why the Universal Star is mounting corruption charges on the government after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and questioned his silence when she was alive.

Speaking at a rally, Sarath Kumar asked Kamal Haasan why he failed to call the AIADMK government corrupt when his film Vishwaroopam was banned in the state. "People have started suddenly speaking about politics now. Why were they silent in 1996? Why they did not speak when Jayalalithaa was alive? Were you afraid of Puratchi Thalaivi?" he said at the political event.

Charging further, Sarath Kumar said that the Universal Star had that claimed he would leave the country when Vishwaroopam was banned and now, he was suddenly speaking about state politics.

Sarath Kumar says that Kamal Haasan's tweets do not make any sense to him.

It has to be noted that Sarath Kumar had attacked Kamal Haasan in a similar fashion when the actor extended his support to Pandavar Ani in the Nadigar Sangam election in 2015.

Sarath Kumar, who is the founder and president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, was an MLA from Tenkasi constituency between 2011 and 2016. He lost the last election from Tiruchendur constituency to Anitha R Radhakrishnan from DMK.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has been actively making political statements in the recent times targeting the AIADMK government. In retaliation, members of the ruling party have attacked him personally and professionally by highlighting issues like his failed relationship with Gauthami and calling him a "third-grade actor."