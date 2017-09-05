Star kid Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, and her co-actor will be Sushant Singh Rajput. The makers of Kedarnath have recently released the first look poster, and it shows the duo's intense chemistry.

The movie is said to be about the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, and in fact the poster gives a few glimpses of it. It shows the flooded Kedarnath temple and the semi-submerged statue of a meditating Lord Shiva.

Apparently, Sushant will play the role of a pitthu – a person who carries pilgrims on their shoulders for money. In the silhouette in the background of the poster, one can see a man kissing a woman's forehead — presumably our lead actors.

This is just a glimpse of the chemistry between the two. We hope the director and the actors manage to pull off the story on-screen.

A photo of Sara from the sets of Kedarnath had been doing the rounds of social media recently.

An insider had told Bollywood Life: "Sara is known for her sexy style statements, but in Kedarnath she will be all covered up. She will be donning some very simple and basic looks in this movie."

Her look reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan in her debut movie, Refugee. Sara is not making her debut like Alia Bhatt, but like Bebo.

Sara was initially rumoured to be a part of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. There were reports that Kareena wanted KJo to launch her stepdaughter, but mom Amrita Singh was against it.