Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor's dating rumours have apparently been giving sleepless nights to the former's mother, Amrita Singh. The veteran actress is reportedly miffed with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, too.

Rumours that Amrita and Saif's daughter, Sara, is in a relationship with Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan have been doing the rounds for some time now. Amrita is reportedly not happy about her daughter being linked up with the Mirzya actor.

Harshvardhan's "Casanova" image due to his rumoured affairs with other women is one of the reasons for Amrita to be upset about Sara being linked up with him, according to The Asian Age. The 59-year-old actress has told Sara to end her affair with Harshvardhan, and focus on her Bollywood debut, but the star kid just ignored her mom's advice, the report added.

The report further claimed that Amrita is a little upset with Saif and Kareena as well for allowing Sara and Harshvardhan to party at their abode. Such parties are bringing the two love birds closer to each other, and even making the affair more apparent, the report added.

Sara is all set to make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie titled Kedarnath. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor himself had earlier confirmed to a daily that Sara has been finalised as the female lead. Considering the fact that Sara has managed to bag a meaty role for her debut, looks like the worried mommy does not want the focus to be shifted from her movie to her love life.

However, there were some other reports too which claimed that Harshvardhan is not dating Sara but a model-turned-actress named Elena Fernandes.