Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is set to make her debut in Bollywood in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The star kid will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans will be happy to learn that details of her look from the movie have been revealed.

Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan in her debut movie, Refugee? Sara seems to be following her stepmom's footsteps as she will also be appearing in such a de-glam role.

An insider told Bollywood Life: "Sara is known for her sexy style statements, but in Kedarnath she will be all covered up. She will be donning some very simple and basic looks in this movie."

The title of the movie itself gives an idea that it will be a desi romantic flick. Sara will not make her debut like Alia Bhatt, but like Bebo.

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor will also appear in a de-glam role in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Sara was initially rumoured to be a part of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. There were reports that Kareena wanted KJo to launch her stepdaughter, but mom Amrita Singh was against it.

In fact, Amrita accompanied Sara when she met Sushant and Abhishek to discuss her debut movie, Kedarnath.

Just the way Alia, Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha were launched somewhat at the same time, these star kids will make their film debuts similarly. Jhanvi, Sara, Ishaan and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya are expected to get launched at the same time.