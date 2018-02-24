Kedarnath is one of the awaited movies of this year because it is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut flick. But the movie was reportedly stalled after a fallout between the producers and director Abhishek Kapoor.

However, the lead actor of Kedarnath – Sushant Singh Rajput – has shared proof to show that the movie will be released despite its legal battles.

Sushant shared a picture on Instagram that featured Sara sitting on a big chair, while the MS Dhoni actor and Abhishek are standing behind the star kid.

The reason behind the fallout was that Abhishek crossed the time limit and budget for the movie, which irked KriArj Entertainment. Even its producer Prernaa Arora gave her statement to Mumbai Mirror and said: "Henceforth, all communication with Abhishek Kapoor will take place only legally. We are sorting out the issues since we cannot back out of the film entirely as we need to recover our money. Abhishek will need a NOC from us to release the project."

This made us believe that Sara's debut has been shelved. Several reports of mother Amrita shouting at Abhishek and daddy Saif coming to the rescue to invest in the movie were doing the rounds.

But now it looks like the movie will be made and will get its release on the given time. A few days ago, a report in Asian Age had stated that the producers and director are thinking of reconciliation for the sake of the actors' careers and of course, for the project.

"Careers are involved, and we aren't talking about Abhishek Kapoor's. He has pretty much burnt his bridges by now, having battled with his producers on every project that he has taken on so far. There is the debutant Sara Ali Khan's career to consider. Her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh won't take this setback lying down. There's also Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been a victim of several delayed, shelved, and aborted projects. He can't afford another jinxed project," a source told Asian Age.

Now, it looks like the makers have sorted things out between them. Fans will now be happy to learn that Sara is coming with her debut in November.

Earlier reports stated that Sara will make her debut with Hindi Medium 2 with Irrfan Khan as Kedarnath got shelved. Along with Sara, this year will mark debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor as well. She will be seen in Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster movie, Sairat.