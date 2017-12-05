Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. The Abhishek Kapoor movie features Sushant Singh Rajput opposite the star kid.

After shooting the first leg in the foothills of Himalayas, the team has now begun the shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai.

Kedarnath is the romantic love story of two youngsters, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. The film is expected to release during summer 2018.

While the director is creating the floods in Mumbai, a whopping amount has been put to execute the scenes.

A huge set has been erected in Mumbai's Film City. A source told DNA: "They have replicated the entire holy city at a whopping cost. A model of the Kedarnath temple has also been designed."

"Since the film is an inter-faith love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods, the makers plan to shoot the flood sequences now. Hence, this will be the city that will go under water. Huge water tankers, too, are going to be made available for the shoot."

The source added: "Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor, who are co-producing the film, didn't want to compromise on their vision. Building the whole set has cost them a whopping Rs 7 crore. In recent times, this is one of the biggest sets that has been created."

Sara's first Bollywood movie seems to be huge as a lot of money has been invested. While the makers have shot major portions in Kedarnath, it is obvious that they won't be able to shoot the flood sequences there.

"They shot major portions in Kedarnath during the first schedule, but they cannot shoot the flood scenes there. It has to be done in a controlled environment. So, they decided to put in money to recreate Kedarnath in Mumbai itself," the source said.