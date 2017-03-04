Bollywood star kid Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town as her public appearances are winning hearts. She will reportedly be seen making her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. She was recently spotted partying with Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friends.

Take a look at newsmakers of the day here:

Sara Ali Khan parties with Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a party on Thursday, March 2, and invited their close friends and family. Though Bebo was in an active mode to party, it was Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan who stole the show. She has been winning hearts with her public appearances and her chic look at the party will leave your heart racing.

Twinkle Khanna-Karan Johar conversation

Twinkle Khanna has recently made headlines as she has been chosen as the third Indian brand ambassador for an international cosmetic product. She shared the news on Twitter saying: "Just as I was about to begin sprouting 50 shades of grey, I am rather glad I am sporting 50 shades of L'Oréal instead:) #lorealproindia #iha," with an introduction video. To this, her BFF Karan Johar expressed his regards and said: "You look absolutely stunning my dearest friend!! So proud of you ......and sending you the hugest hug!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

This is what Twinkle replied: "Hurrah! My old friend who normally laughs at me finally approves of something :)"

Rajkummar Rao's Newton selected at Tribeca Film Festival

Rajkummar and Anjali Patel's political comedy drama Newton has been selected for the world competition section of the 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival. The fest will take place from April 19 to 30. Talking about the achievement, Rajkummar tweeted: "Extremely happy to share that Newton is in the world competition section of Tribeca. Can't wait to be there. Congrats team." The movie had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

PeeCee brings Dostana memories back

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture in bikini on a beach. The actress looked hot and stunning as she reminded of her much-hyped scene from Dostana. In the movie, PeeCee looked gorgeous when she walking on a beach in a golden swimsuit.

Adhyan Suman takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

After Shekhar Suman referred Kangana Ranaut to 'cocained actress,' son Adhyan Suman too took a jibe at the actress and Rangoon. He referred Rangoon to 'save the Titanic from sinking.' Take a look at his post here: