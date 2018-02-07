Sara Ali Khan rejects 7 film offers, has popularity gone to Kedarnath actress' head already? 

Bollywood star kid Sara Ali Khan is set to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in December this year.

Even before the release of Kedarnath, Saif Ali Khan's daughter has been flooded with film offers. It was recently reported that Sara has been roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama alongside Arjun Kapoor. The period drama is based on three battles fought between the 16th and 18th centuries. The Kedarnath actress has also reportedly signed a film produced by Anushka Sharma.

Having bagged two big budget movies, it seems newbie Sara has set her aims high and is looking forward to working with only the biggies of the industry.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Saif and Amrita's daughter has rejected as many as seven scripts.

"She wants to work with people like Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and the likes, who are doing very well at the box office. She has clearly mentioned that to her producers, that while she will want a good story, she will want a big star to work with her in her next set of films. Earlier, she was not even listening to scripts but did so at her mother Amrita Singh's insistence. The buzz in the industry is that she wants to go the Alia Bhatt route," a source from the industry told the daily.

Going by Sara's new rules, we wonder if popularity has gone to her head even before making it to the big screens.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath is the romantic love story of two youngsters, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. After shooting the first leg in the foothills of Himalayas, the team shot the second schedule in Mumbai, where the director had to create floods. Earlier reports stated that a whopping amount was put to execute the scenes.

A huge set was erected in Mumbai's Film City. A source had told DNA, "They have replicated the entire holy city at a whopping cost. A model of the Kedarnath temple has also been designed."

