It's high time filmmaker Karan Johar revealed the star cast of Student of the Year (SOTY) 2. Many names have been circulating for the list of actors to star in the film, and now, the newest member being taken is that of Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya.

Ananya Pandey has already grabbed attention with her sizzling photos on social media. It was earlier being said that KJo will launch either Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara or Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in SOTY 2. But both the star kids have taken up other projects as their debut movies.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, while Jhanvi and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar are going to appear together in the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie, Sairat. Thus, these two won't be starring in SOTY 2, and speculations are rife that Ananya will be the one to appear in the film, SpotboyE reported.

However, previous reports had also suggested that Salman Khan will launch Ananya opposite his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. In fact, in an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Chunky Pandey had earlier said: "Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right."

While Bollywood fans were curious about the debut projects of Sara and Jhanvi, another star kid has now entered the battle zone. Will Ananya prove to be a threat to both the girls?

Meanwhile, Sara and Jhanvi have also been making news for their relationship status. Sara has been talked about due to her rumoured relationship with Harshvardhan Kapoor. The duo has been spotted together a lot of times.

On the other hand, Jhanvi and Ishaan are said to be spending time together to know each other better for their movie. It was being said that Jhanvi doesn't show any interest in interacting with her co-actor.

Watch this popular song from Student of the Year: