An old video of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan singing Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 took the social media by storm recently. However, it didn't take too long for trolls to fat-shamed the star kid for being an overweight during her teenage days.

In the video, Sara is seen having a good time with her friends showcasing her singing skills. While many were in awe of the young star kid, online trolls, who are always waiting for the right opportunity to attack celebrities, jumped their guns on Sara.

One user trolled her for being an overweight while the other criticised her for her voice. Another user called the video cheap while one shamed her for sharing her bedroom with boys and called her disgusting.

There is no doubt that social media is becoming more of a curse rather than a boon and this particular incident is a proof of it and there are several more.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

Recently, the much-awaited first look of Sara Ali Khan from Kedarnath has been revealed online and the junior Khan swept everyone off their feet with her simple but majestic avatar.

The 24-year-old star kid, who has inherited her beautiful looks from her mother and actress Amrita Singh, was seen riding a pony holding a colourful umbrella in her hands with a picturesque green mountain and blue sky in the backdrop.

Sara has been hitting the headlines ever since rumours of her Bollywood debut started doing the rounds in the industry and on social media platforms. Earlier, there were reports that Sara had been throwing tantrums on the sets. However, the producer of the film later rubbished the rumours saying that she was giving her 100 percent to the movie.

Sara's first look raised the expectations among her fans on social media. However, it remains to be seen if Sara would be able to leave a mark on her viewers with her performance as well.

Kedarnath is the romantic love story of two youngsters, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. The film is expected to release during summer 2018.