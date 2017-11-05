Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, she will have to face tough competition from Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at the box office.

Recently, the makers of Kedarnath announced the release date of their upcoming film on Twitter: December 21, 2018.

The movie, which was supposed to release by June next year, was delayed since it involved a lot of VFX, computer graphics and set-building work for the production house.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, have already booked the release of their respectives in advance.

While SRK's much-awaited yet-to-be-titled movie, directed by Aanand L Rai is in the pipeline, Rohit Shetty's directorial Temper, which is the remake of Junior NTR's hit film of the same name, starring Ranveer Singh is also scheduled for a Christmas release next year.

"KriArj first has Padman with Akshay sir (Kumar). It has got advanced from April to January. It will be followed by Pari and Parmanu. Then Kedarnath, which I had to release by June. Being a very big film, there will be a lot of VFX, computer graphics and set building. When we wrapped up its shooting from Kedarnath (in Uttarakhand) and came to Mumbai, it was raining here. So, we could not build the set here because it's huge," producer Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment explained to an online news portal.

"Now, we will be shooting in Mumbai from later this month or December. We will finish all the outdoor shoots and then we will build the whole set of Kedarnath somewhere in outskirts of Mumbai. Then there's no hurry. We can start by April and by May-June we will be wrapping up the set schedule," she added.

While it is a tough road ahead for Sara Ali Khan considering that this is her first step in the Hindi film industry, it remains to be seen if the makers of Kedarnath can come up with a solution to give the newcomer a solo release.