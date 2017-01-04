Actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara has been in the news ever since she returned to India after graduating from Columbia University. The star kid, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, hit headlines due to her love life.

It was reported that Sara was seeing politician Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya. Several pictures of the duo getting cozy also emerged on social media a while ago and it was presumed that Veer and Sara were in a relationship.

However, according to Bollywood Life, the duo is just friends and Sara is actually dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. They have been spotted spending time with each other at several occasions. In fact, Sara and Ishaan were supposed to make their Bollywood debut together with Dharma Productions.

According to earlier reports, Mohit Suri was planning to make a movie with the two star kids and rumour had it that they had even started their workshop for the movie. However, another report said that Sara and Ishaan will be launched by Karan Johar.

Since Karan had revealed that the sequel of Student of the Year will be made soon, the names of Ishaan, Sara and other star kids started doing the rounds. In fact, it was said that Ishaan had been auditioned by Dharma Productions and KJo would launch him in Bollywood.

Now, the latest rumour is that Sara will make her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in director Karan Malhotra's next. However, none of the reports have been confirmed. But Sara and Ishaan would look amazing if they appear together on the silver screen.