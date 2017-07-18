It is a well-known fact that celebrities throw tantrums at times but it seems for Sara Ali Khan, popularity has gone to her head, even before her Bollywood debut.

Rumour has it that Saif Ali Khan's daughter along with actress Rhea Chakraborty created a ruckus at a popular salon in Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan denies being slammed by ex-wife Amrita Singh over his comment on Sara's Bollywood debut

According to a Mid-Day report, Sara and Rhea couldn't pay the bill as their cards were declined and this led the two girls to allegedly abuse the staff for a non-functional card machine. The report further said the salon staff had, however, denied the news.

Meanwhile, Sara is set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will release in June 2018.

Sara's career in Bollywood had been the talk of the town for the longest time. She was earlier reported to star in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, but the deal apparently didn't materialise.

Recently, Saif's comments on Sara's Bollywood debut had also made headlines. It was said that the Rangoon actor was apparently slammed by his former wife Amrita over his irresponsible comment on their daughter's Bollywood debut. Later, the 46-year-old actor claimed the report to be baseless and clarified that contrary to the media reports, he and Amrita were on the same page regarding Sara's decision to enter films.