Director Arun Pawar's Telugu movie Saptagiri Express, which marks the debut of popular comedian Sapthagiri as hero, has received mixed reviews and ratings from critics and audiences.

Saptagiri Express is a romantic comedy entertainer and an adaptation of the Tamil film Thirudan Police. The movie revolves around Sapthagiri (Sapthagiri), the son of head constable (Dr Shiva prasad). He wants to become an actor, but his father wishes to see him as an IAS officer. However, he ends up becoming a police constable following the murder of his father. What happens next forms the crux of the movie.

Saptagiri Express has a routine story with some interesting twists and turns. Director Arun Pawar remained faithful to the original story, but made some minor changes to suit the taste of Telugu filmgoers. The first half of the film is slow and it drags a lot to get to the point. But the second half is engaging and some comedy scenes keep the viewers entertained, say critics and audiences.

As a hero, Sapthagiri has done justice to his role and he impresses viewers with his dialogue delivery, dance and comedy. Shakalaka Shankar's comedy timing is one of the highlights. Roshini Prakash, Ali, Posani Krishna Murali, Sayaji Shinde and Ajay Ghosh have also done justice to their roles in the movie, say critics and viewers.

Saptagiri Express is produced by Dr. K Ravi Kirane under the Sai Celluloid Cinematic Creations banner and it has decent production value. Music and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front. We bring you some critics and audience verdicts and ratings for the film. Read on to for Saptagiri Express movie review roundup:

India Glitz Rating: 2.5

This is a confusion of genres with loads of cinematic obsessions of Tollywood thrown in. Saptagiri gives a sincere output, although his characterization is inconsistent.

123 Telugu Rating : 2.75

Saptagiri Express is surely not the start that Sapatagiri would have expected as a hero. The audience who expect some huge doses of comedy from him will be disappointed a bit as the film is not serious in its approach. If you are okay with the over the top comedy and do not bother about the story line, Shakalaka Shankar's comedy will entertain you to an extent in Saptagiri Express.

Telugu Cinema Rating: 2.75

The narration is amateurish. There are appalling technical flaws in many scenes. Lacks proper projection of its emotional strength. An outdated story. Saptagiri puts up a noteworthy effort.

Akhil ‏@akhilmvs891

#saptagiriexpress sapthagiri dialogues,dance,comedy.songs are good.@RoshniOfficial is cute with her expressions.edi sapthagiri viswaroopam

Tollywood Updates ‏@tollywood_mves

#SaptagiriExpress Only Few Laughs Here And There Rating : 2.5/5

Hari Pawanism ‏@Harinani_ 2m2 minutes ago

Done with first half : Watchable SAPTAGIRI proved himself as an full actor Heroine evaro kaani...bane vundi #SaptagiriExpress

Katamarayudu ‏@Vikaskanna23