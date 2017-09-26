Police arrested three people and seized packing machines said to be capable of wrapping 150,000 packets of cocaine a day from a drug laboratory in the Jardim Avelino neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 25 September.
Sao Paulo police seize cocaine packing machine
- September 26, 2017 14:21 IST
