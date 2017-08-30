Popular music composer and singer Bijibal's wife Santhi (Shanti) Mohandas' sudden demise on Tuesday, August 28, has shocked the entire Malayalam film fraternity.

The charming dancer, 36, breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi following a cerebral hemorrhage. Santhi was admitted to the hospital for over a week after she met with an accident at home.

Lal Jose, Joju George, Anu Sithara, Sarayu Mohan, Kavya Ajit, Divya S Menon, Jino John, Nandan Unni, Vivek Ranjit, among many others have expressed their hearty condolences on social media.

Santhi's funeral was held at Edappally crematorium at 12 pm on Wednesday.

Bijibal and Santhi were married for 15 years and have two children -- 13-year-old Devdhath and eight-year-old Daya. Santhi, who grew up in Abu Dhabi, was a post graduate in Bharatanatyam and was doing her research in Mohiniyattam.

Recently, a video of Santhi's classical dance choreography for her husband's composition — Sakaladeva nuthe — had gone viral on social media. Santhi had also choreographed for Ranjith Sankar's recent release Ramante Edanthottam.

Bijibal had made his debut as a music composer in Malayalam cinema with hitmaker Lal Jose's Arabikkatha in 2007. He has composed music and background score for nearly 100 movies and bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Background Score for the movie Kaliyachan in 2013.

Some of the recent popular works of Bijibal include Ramante Edanthottam, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam and Amar Akbar Anthony, Pathemari, among many others.

