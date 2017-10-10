Santhanam has been injured after getting into a fight with a city-based builder on Monday, 9 October. They had a heated argument over a financial issue before exchanging blows. The builder along with two other have also been injured, say reports.

The sources from the police department have told The Times of India that Santhanam had paid advance to a builder named Shanmugasundaram to construct a mall in Kundrathur in Chennai. After locking in the design, the actor went on to cancel the deal and demanded the builder to return the advance amount.

Shanmugasundaram, who has his office in Valasaravakkam, did not show any sign of returning the money despite Santhanam's repeated requests to clear his amount. On Monday, Santhanam with his manager Ramesh visited the builder's office demanding him to return his money.

They had heated verbal exchanges and in the heat of the moment they ended up beating each other. Their manager and the builder's friend Amarnath, who was in the premises, joined the fight.

On hearing commotion, a few residents entered the office and separated the four men, who were into the fight. Later, the four were treated at a nearby hospital and discharged.

Meanwhile, Shanmugasundaram has filed a complaint against the actor at Valasaravakkm police station.

On the professional front, Santhanam is gearing up for the release of his next venture Server Sundaram, which is directed by Anand Balki. It has Vaibhavi Shandilya is the female lead in the flick, which has Mayilsamy, Radha Ravi, Venkatesh Bhat and others in the cast.

KS Manikandan's Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, Sethuraman's Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Selvaraghavan's Mannavan Vanthanadi are his next three movies.