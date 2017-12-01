The first day of the last month of this year is here and we all know what it means – time for some much needed Christmas cheer. While some people take Christmas obsession to heights such as hanging decorations the moment December is in, you'd be surprised at how far these cheer can go.

There's no Christmas without Santa, and for some people, there's no pleasure without him either. That's right; Santa fetish is a real thing – known as Santaphilia, and it does restrict to just your regular sitting on Santa's lap kind of fun.

While fetishes aren't exactly that uncommon, certain types of them do get way too bizarre every now and then. Like this one. A particular user on Reddit had revealed, "On average, once per night, someone would sit on my lap and whisper the filthiest, x-rated description of what she was going to do to me when I "came down her chimney" on Christmas Eve.'

And then there's FetLife, a popular social networking site for members of the fetish community, that brags of 128 kinksters who are way too keen on the idea of getting spanked by Santa. Like we said, this isn't your regular Sexy Santa ordeal where women just dress up in revealing, skimpy Santa outfits. Or is it?

Metro.uk spoke to a man called Keith, who spilled, "It helps that I'm generally attracted to older men, especially those who belong to the 'bear' archetype. 'Santa Claus could be regarded as what we call a "polar bear" in the gay community. His most appealing features are definitely his beard and body type in my opinion."

Similarly, Taylor, 26, a sex educator from Canada, agrees with Keith. "I love the strength that bears have, their mix of tough and soft. 'I love men who know how to laugh and have fun, ones who can take and give a joke."

But why this particular old man whom we associate with family and festivities, you ask? Could it be because he keeps a tab on who has been particularly 'naughty' throughout the year? IS that what tempts people to get naughty for Father Christmas?

As Taylor explains, "He watches us every minute, keeps track of all the good and bad we do, and is going to punish or reward us based on our behaviour. [...] He is a delicious mixture of masculine energy and nurturing dominant; he knows how to pick punishments that are geared to help his naughty boys and girls improve themselves."

Counsellor Debra Walsh from Instant Counselling was asked by the Metro to analyse this peculiar fetish, and she believes this could all go back to childhood memories manifesting deep within.

And Keith agrees, saying: 'Santa Claus is also described in most fictional accounts to have a kind and giving personality, bringing joy to the children of the world and bearing them gifts every Christmas. When you combine both Santa's physical attributes and his personality, you end up with a man, albeit fictional, who actually has quite a bit of sex appeal.'

This perception of Santa being a 'father figure', representing warmth and security is a big attraction to certain people, believes Debra. And for everybody who doesn't have "daddy issues", Debra claims that the fetish is purely because Santa is "mythical, unobtainable figure whom they have projected their sexual fantasies towards."

But of course, it's nothing to panic about if one does have a thing or two for Father Christmas. According to Debra, these fantasies are harmless unless they turn into "full blown obsessions which begin to have a detrimental effect on a person's everyday life."

So it's all good in the 'hood – as they say. Leave your socks out hanging and hope you get all your desired presents this year!