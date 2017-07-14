Game of Thrones Season 6 saw Sansa Stark and her brother Jon Snow reuniting. But thanks to Littlefinger's interference, their relationship may turn sour in Season 7, which will premiere on July 16 on HBO.

However, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, the actors who play Jon Snow and Sansa Stark respectively, seem to have a perfectly strong bond off-screen.

"We cried together, Kit and I," Turner told People during a promotional event for Season 7 of Game of Thrones. "One of my biggest bonding moments was definitely when Kit and I just kind of sat in one our hotel rooms just talking about like, 'Are you okay? How's everything?' We just kind of check up on each other occasionally, and that always means a lot."

She also opened up about her relationship with the cast and crew of Game of Thrones, saying they are like a big family. "I feel like I have the world's biggest family," Turner said. "When you're in the public eye, for every one positive comment, you get ten negative. So that's a definitely been tricky to deal with… but the support system has been the greatest thing for me."

Turner also revealed that they hang out outside the show and this has helped strengthen their bond.

Turner practically grew up on Game of Thrones set, and in an earlier interview said that the show taught her a lot of things about sex. Thanks to the show, she found out about oral sex at the tender age of 13.

"I'd be doing a read-through and we'd be talking about very graphic stuff," Turner told UK's Sunday Times. "The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating!' … I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones."

Game of Thrones Season 7 will return to HBO this Sunday, at 9 pm EDT on HBO.