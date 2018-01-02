Mohun Bagan head coach Sanjoy Sen stepped down from his post after being in charge of the Indian football giants for three years. The Indian football coach was responsible for giving the Mariners their first-ever I-League title in 2014-15 season.

Sen mentioned he was stepping down after Mohun Bagan suffered a 1-2 loss against Chennai City FC in an I-League match at their own club ground in the Kolkata Maidan on Tuesday January 2.

The former Mohammedan Sporting coach mentioned that suffering the home defeat was the main reason behind his sudden step.

"I can't say about the team, but this is the end of the road for me. This is the first home match I lost. I have tried a lot but it is my responsibility for this loss. I can't deny that. I don't have the mentality now to keep working due to these setbacks," mentioned Sen in the press conference.

"I am not sad. Jose Mourinho had was sacked by Chelsea only one year after he made them the champions. Same happened with Carlo Ancelotti. I'm here for three years and have also made Mohun Bagan the I-League and the Federation Cup champions [in 2015-16].

"Nobody sacked me, however. This is a personal step. I shouldn't continue as the supporters also have emotions with attached with the club and I just cannot keep on making the fans unhappy. I'm unfit to continue.

"Gerard Houlier said: You are not a coach, until and unless you've been sacked. It happens not only in India, but happens around the world too. Mohun Bagan can be champions also after I leave.

"I had decided beforehand only that if I can't win after three draws, I shouldn't stay with the club. This is my personal decision and am not affected by other factors. Before I would have been sacked, I have taken the wise decision, so thank you everybody."

Ironically, just moments before the news came in, Kerala Blasters parted ways with head coach Rene Meulensteen.