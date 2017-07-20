Sanjjanaa has come with a strong statement that she will never go nude for a film. In a letter posted on her social media page, she has said that her culture, principles and self-respect forbid her from doing such acts.

The actress has been in the centre of a controversy since an alleged nude video from Dandupalya 2 was leaked online. In the clip, her clothes are torn and she is physically tortured by a police officer.

The video was not part of the film following the censor board's direction, but it was leaked online. The makers are clueless about who is behind the leak, but the actress has clarified that her body parts were covered with a towel and she was not actually naked.