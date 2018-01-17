After struggling for months to get his period drama Padmaavat released in theatres, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now all ready to showcase his work on the silver screen.

However, it was reported that the makers and the lead actors of Padmaavat will reportedly not be promoting their upcoming film because of the constant opposition from the Rajput Karni Sena.

Then again, if recent reports are to be believed, Bhansali will be promoting his film on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's show India's Next Superstars in the upcoming week.

"The show is about scouting superstars among people who have no connections in the industry and Ranveer epitomises that. So, he has been invited and the makers are keen on having SLB, too, as it will be interesting to see him and KJo on the same platform," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

It was reported earlier that Bhansali and KJo had had a fallout, but the Dharma Productions head quashed the rumours when he praised Deepika's first look on Twitter.

"She looks stunning. That's one thing about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his aesthetics are always beautiful and the best. His sense of visualisation, beauty is the best we have in the country," KJo tweeted.

While Bhansali coming to promote his film on the show is still not a surety, the source told Deccan Chronicle that "talks are on and it will be decided in two days."

Padmaavat, which was earlier scheduled to release on December 11, 2017, will now be releasing on January 25, 2018, the same day when Akshay Kumar's PadMan is releasing.