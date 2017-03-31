Sanjay Gupta and Shah Rukh Khan
Varinder Chawla/IANS

Film-maker Sanjay Gupta apparently took a jibe at Shah Rukh Khan with a post on Twitter. However, he later deleted the tweet after SRK's fans started trolling the Kaabil director on the micro-blogging site.

Read: Battling with Shah Rukh Khan at the box office no longer scares stars; has SRK lost his Badshah tag? 

Sanjay's apparent dig at Shah Rukh is believed to be in connection with the superstar's upcoming box office clash with Akshay Kumar. SRK's untitled Imtiaz Ali movie and Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha are slated to be released on August 11.

Just after the upcoming clash was made official, Sanjay took to Twitter and said, "KARMA, you beauty! I love and believe in you so much. I love how you go after all that f*** with you. KARTAM BHUKTAM on Independence Day".

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar
Shah Rukh Khan film poster (left), Toilet Ek Prem Katha poster (right)Twitter

Although Sanjay did not take any name in the tweet, the fans assumed he was targeting Shah Rukh. Sanjay's Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan had clashed with Shah Rukh's Raees a few months back.

Shah Rukh Khan Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Joins Shah Rukh Khan as Brand Ambassador of Fairness Face WashYouTube Screenshot

It was one of the biggest box office clashes in recent past. The clash had caused much loss for Kaabil, as it had earned less than Raees, the latter having claimed more screens. It looks like Sanjay is still not over this incident.

Nevertheless, Shah Rukh's fans trolled the film maker back. Check some of the responses on Twitter:

Sanjay Gupta tweet
Twitter
Also read
Quick Links