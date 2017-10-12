While Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in his upcoming biopic, it is Sanju Baba's wife Maanyata Dutt who is reportedly having sleepless nights.

It has been reported that Maanyata has been calling Ranbir and other members of the team repeatedly. According to Mirror, Sanjay's wife is little insecure about the importance that her character would get in the biopic.

Director Rajkumar Hirani reportedly did not tell her anything about the screen time her character would get in the movie. Hence, she is unsure about her character's significance in the biopic, and has been calling everybody from the team including Ranbir to get some information, the report added.

Recently, it was reported that the makers of the biopic have finally found a title. According to Mid-Day, the movie is titled as Sanju as Sanjay is often addressed affectionately by that name.

It was also reported that the makers were confused between two titles- Sanju and Sanju Baba. However, the director and his team have decided to go with the title Sanju. There has been no official confirmation on that yet.

The biopic on Sanjay is one of the most awaited flicks, and the excitement level went higher after some pictures of Ranbir had leaked from the sets. First, he was seen sporting Sanjay's hairstyle from the 90s, and then some photos had stunned fans when Ranbir looked almost like how the veteran actor is now.