Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Bhoomi, having spent a long time in prison. Set to be released on September 22, Bhoomi is an Omung Kumar movie which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sanjay is currently busy promoting the movie and giving interviews. In one of the interviews, the actor revealed his wife Maanayata hits him with his own shoes. Yes, this is what he said!

"These are my shoes. These shoes are handmade shoes. The mochi (cobbler) of Agra would not make such shoes here. The mochi is from Mexico who makes these shoes and I have found him after a lot of difficulties. The name of the Mochi's shop is 'Back at the ranch'," IANS quoted Sanjay as saying.

"He sends me catalogues and you can choose what you want, it's not leather, it's plastic and you can choose which one you want... I have many such shoes which my wife hits me with, on my head," he added.

We wonder what Sanjay does to make Maanayata hit him with his own shoes. The couple is really adorable, isn't it?

Maanayata has recently been grabbing a lot of attention for her sexy photos. She has won many hearts with her swimsuit and saree photos. The star wife is nothing less than an actress.

Meanwhile, Sanjay will be seen in a tough role in Bhoomi. He plays a father who will take revenge on his daughter's rapists.

While Sanjay has a lot of fans, Omung too has his own fan-following. He has won hearts with movies like Mary Kom and Sarbjit.

Now, people are eagerly waiting for Bhoomi to hit the screens. Will this director-actor duo be able to win at the box office? We can tell you on Friday.