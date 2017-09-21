Sanjay Dutt is definitely aiming for the bullseye with his much-awaited comeback film Bhoomi, which is touted to be a revenge drama.

And to make the movie a memorable affair, the actor has lent his voice to the song Jai Mata Di — returning to playback singing after eight long years.

While the subject of the movie is quite intense, Dutt is leaving no stone unturned to offer his fans a complete entertainer by further intensifying the viewers' overall cinematic experience.

Sanju Baba, as always, leaves a strong impact on audiences when he recites the Bappa aarti in his deep baritone, which is enough to send chills down your spine.

The hard-hitting song is backed by powerful composition by talented music composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

Ajay Gogavale, one-half of the music composer duo Ajay-Atul, has shown several levels of voice pitch and transitions in his singing while the lyrics have been penned by Vayu and Utkarsh Naithani.

Dutt's voice will surely take you down the memory lane, reminding you of some of his biggest hits like Rama Re, M Bole To and Tez Dhaar.

Watch the song here:

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a man and his daughter. Produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, Bhoomi is all set to hit the theatres on September 22, 2017.