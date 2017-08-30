Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has already been in several controversies and now his office manager has created trouble to his name. While Mumbaikars have united to help each other during the Mumbai rains, Sanjay's manager seems to have no heart.

The manager has reportedly threatened to beat up popular comedian Daniel Fernandes for asking to park his car at the latter's location. Daniel went on a spree with his tweets and blasted at the manager while describing the incident.

Daniel had asked the manager to let him park his car at the elevated platform as his parking area was flooded. "The manager of Sanjay Dutt's office threatened to beat me up because I asked if I could park my car on the elevated platform of the building," Daniel tweeted.

His second tweet: "that I live in (he has an office in the 1st floor and has blocked an entire entry point for himself)."

Daniel also mentioned that when the city is drowning and people are helping in any way they can, the manager uses his power to behave like this.

Check out his tweets here:

The manager of Sanjay Dutt's office threatened to beat me up because I asked if I could park my car on the elevated platform of the building — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 29, 2017

that I live in (he has an office in the 1st floor and has blocked an entire entry point for himself) — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 29, 2017

All I asked was to let my car stay there till the water recedes. My car was already flooded at this point and in danger of stalling. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 29, 2017

It blows my mind that in a city that's literally drowning and people are helping in any way they can, this fine gentleman was on some — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 29, 2017

weird power trip shouting at me like I asked him to kiss me. Ridiculous! — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt needs to take care of his image at this point of his career. After completing his jail term, the actor is making a comeback on the silver screen with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. He plays the character of a father and his daughter is played by Aditi Rao Hydari.