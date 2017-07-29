Actor Sanjay Dutt was waiting for the right project to make a comeback after his release from prison in February 2016. Eventually, he signed Omung Kumar's Bhoomi which is all set for release this year.

The makers of the film have now released the main poster of his comeback film on his birthday -- June 29. Previously, the teaser poster featuring Dutt's blood-soaked lips was released but on Saturday, the new poster revealed Dutt's almost unrecognisable look.

Apart from the poster of the film, here is what we know about the film Bhoomi so far:

Shooting

The upcoming Sanjay Dutt movie, Bhoomi, began its shooting in February, and it was wrapped up by May. According to reports, the journey began with Agra, then the team went to Chambal and the climax of the movie was shot in Mumbai.

Cast

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the Omung Kumar directed movie also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta. Sanjay Dutt's comeback movie will also have a special dance sequence by Sunny Leone.

Plot

Bhoomi is reportedly a revenge drama centred on the relationship between a father and his daughter. "Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter," Sanjay Dutt was quoted as saying by the Times of India. In the movie, the father and daughter are to be played by Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, respectively.

Release date

Bhoomi is scheduled to release on September 22. It was rescheduled to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.

Producer's take

According to Deccan Chronicle, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "This poster is just a slice of the magic of Sanjay Dutt and the intensity of his role in Bhoomi." Whereas, producer Sandeep Singh adds, "Bhoomi is vintage Baba. I think his fans have been waiting too long for him and I am quite confident that they won't be disappointed."