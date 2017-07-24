Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Aamir Khan's PK, is set to make a comeback with Omung Kumar-directorial Bhoomi. The makers of the movie have released the teaser poster and fans are going gaga over it.

Omung's movie stars Sanjay in a father's role and Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter. According to reports, the story's plot is similar to Sridevi's Mom, but it will be shown from a father's point of view.

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Sanjay had done a similar role in 2002 release Pitaah, fighting for his teenage daughter.

After PK, Sanjay is back with a serious drama. The actor was said to be looking for a good script for his comeback film ever since he was released from Yerwada Central Jail in February 2016 after serving a five-year sentence.

Meanwhile, the teaser poster of Bhoomi is receiving appreciation from all quarters. Releasing on September 22, the movie is expected to be phenomenal looking at the cast and the director of Bhoomi. In fact, the poster, in which we see a part of Sanjay's face covered in blood, looks intriguing.

Take a look at what fans have to say:

#SanjayDutt's blood soaked look wows in #Bhoomi teaser poster.

Goosebumps erupted

Killer .... what a poster the #Earth just shook @duttsanjay @aditiraohydari @BhoomiTheFilm @TSeries @OmungKumar #Bhoomi

#Bhoomi 's poster looks interesting! @BhoomiTheFilm