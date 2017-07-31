The poster for Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi was released on June 29. And the uncanny resemblance of Bhoomi's poster to that of Liam Neeson's Grey has given new fodder to some people. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had recently come out in support of Sanjay Dutt's movie despite having no association with the project at all.

However, this is not the first instance of a Bollywood poster being an exact copy of a Hollywood movie or video game posters. Here is a list of such posters:

Ra. One and Batman

The Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Ra.One made headlines when its poster was released. The poster of Ra. One looked like a complete rip-off of famous Hollywood film Batman Begins starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine and Ken Watanabe.

Ghajini and The Incredible Hulk

Aamir Khan's Ghajini was undoubtedly a huge hit but when the poster of the movie was released, it made headlines for copying the poster from famous Hollywood film Hulk. The striking similarities of both the posters had disappointed Khan's fans.

Creature 3D and Jeepers Creepers

Bipasha Basu's film Creature 3D's poster looked inspired from popular Hollywood horror film Jeepers Creepers. In fact, movie's poster seemed to be an exact copy of the Hollywood horror movie.

Captain Nawab and Call of Duty

The first look of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie Captain Nawab was recently unveiled. The Kargil War-based movie's first look bears resemblance with a video game known as 'Call of Duty'. The poster is undoubtedly intriguing but received flack for being greatly inspired from the video game poster.

Kites and The Notebook

The Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori-starrer movie Kites too hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The sizzling chemistry between the two stars was well portrayed in the film's poster but it looked similar to popular romantic Hollywood film The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.